Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while walking in Taunton Tuesday night.
The 40-year-old victim was MedFlighted to the hospital after being struck on Somerset Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the driver, an elderly man, stayed at the scene.
Officials recovered a knife at the scene, but it was unclear if it played a role in the crash.
There is no word on if anyone will face charges. The cause remains under investigation.
