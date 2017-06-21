Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Taunton

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while walking in Taunton Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old victim was MedFlighted to the hospital after being struck on Somerset Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver, an elderly man, stayed at the scene.

Officials recovered a knife at the scene, but it was unclear if it played a role in the crash.

There is no word on if anyone will face charges. The cause remains under investigation.

