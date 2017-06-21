Your Health: Fight for funding of opioid alternatives for migraine sufferers

By: ABC6 News Staff

Providence, R.I. (WLNE)— A coalition has been formed to fight for funding of opioid alternatives for people who suffer for migraines. The National Association of Migraine Disorders is asking congress to fund research for non–addictive alternatives to opioids for migraine suffers as part of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

Roughly 4 million Americans are afflicted with a chronic, debilitating form of the disease making it vital to find alternative to opioids for pain relief, according to Dr. Rick Godley, the associations Rhode Island Chapter President.

"Understanding how migraine disease is really a study of pain pathways, so if we can understand those pathways better we can find alternative treatment for pain and therefore avoid the use of opioids," he explains.

The coalition is asking people to make their voices heard by participating in the "Shades for Migraine Campaign". Those who want to support the cause should wear sunglasses on Wednesday, June 21, World Migraine Solidairy Day, as a way to visually demonstrate compassion for the disorder.

