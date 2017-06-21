Big Blue Bug tagger arrested

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It took two weeks but the man who spray painted the state’s favorite bug turned himself Tuesday.

A few days ago, police released the identity of the man they believe vandalized the iconic Big Blue Bug. On Tuesday, the suspect turned himself in. However, police have not closed their investigation.

They say 25-year-old Nathan Beaumier likely did not act alone.

“When something like this happens, you’re always happy to get some type of a resolution to it,” said Tony DeJesus.

Two weeks ago, the iconic Big Blue Bug was vandalized for the first time in its 40 year existence. It sparked outrage across the state and police launched an investigation to catch the pesty spray painter.

Beaumier is charged with a misdemeanor for defacing private property.

“We were asked in the beginning would we prosecute and we said absolutely because this is a crime,” said DeJesus.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect through photos posted on social media that showed Beaumier holding a ladder right next to the 58-foot termite.

“They had to drag in a 20 foot ladder, put it up against the building some place, climb the ladder, then pull the 20 foot ladder onto the roof and lean the ladder up against nibbles. So it was quite a project for them to do that,” said DeJesus.

That is why police and Big Blue Bug employees believe he was not acting alone.

“We’re pretty sure there is a second person someplace out there,” said DeJesus.

Beaumier is out on bail, but he is been ordered to stay away from Nibbles.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for more suspects.

“You’re gonna get caught too there’s no doubt about it,” said DeJesus.

The Big Blue Bug has since been repainted thanks to local donations and will soon be covered with a special anti-graffiti coating.

The pest control company is also in the process of upgrading its security system.

