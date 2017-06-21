Del’s Lemonade stand robbed by three teenagers, one arrested

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Del’s Frozen Lemonade stand at Roger Williams Park Zoo was robbed by three teenagers Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the teenagers were armed.

The victim, Henry Almonte, 56, was working the stand at the time.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old from Providence, but are still looking for the other teenagers.

The 17-year-old was carrying $95 and a pellet handgun.

He was charged with 1st degree robbery.

Providence Police K-9, Jimbo, tracked the teenager’s trail to the former El Fogon Nightclub on Broad Street.

Police are still searching for the rest of the money stolen and the other accomplices.

