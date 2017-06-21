North Providence Police searching for breaking and entering susp - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Providence Police searching for breaking and entering suspect

Posted:

By: News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence Police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind a stream of break-ins in the Centerdale area.

Police posted a surveillance photo of the suspect to social media, asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual.

The photo is from a break-in on June 14th at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the Peach Hill Avenue area.

They believe the suspect is on foot, since items that are easy to walk off with, like jewelry and cash, have been stolen from homes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Providence Police at 401-233-1433.

