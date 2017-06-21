Second man sentenced in RI convenience store shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Second man sentenced in RI convenience store shooting

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- The second of five men charged in the shooting outside a Rhode Island convenience store that left a 46-year-old man dead and his adult son severely injured has been sentenced to prison.

Davante Neves will serve one year of a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit felony assault.

Prosecutors say Neves drove two of the men to the May 2016 shooting in North Providence.

Police say the five men got into an argument with 23-year-old Hernan Avila III outside the convenience store.

Georgette Avila says her husband, Hernan Avila Jr., jumped in front of their son to shield him from bullets after the confrontation escalated.

Prosecutors say Ernest Keosouphanh fired the gun. Keosouphanh was sentenced in March to life in prison.

