New Bedford Police investigating reports of stolen dirt bikes, motorcycles

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – New Bedford Police are investigating the theft of five motorized vehicles after suspects claim to be interested buyers, take them on test drives, and never return.

The incidents have all been reported in the last month.

Two Rhode Island men, a New Hampshire man, and two Massachusetts men brought their motorized vehicles to areas in New Bedford between May 26th and June 20th where they were stolen.

Police think the incidents are connected, and remind the public to be careful when selling items online to unknown individuals.

The Police Headquarters parking lot on Rockdale Avenue has been designated a safe Internet purchase exchange site.

Detectives are actively investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information is asking to call New Bedford Police at 508-991-6350 or email tip@newbedfordpd.com.

