Fidget spinners named among possible summer hazards for kids

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) -- Thinking of getting your kid the wildly popular fidget spinner? A consumer watchdog group is warning parents to think again.

Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm said Wednesday in unveiling its summer safety report that the ubiquitous spinners, already banned in many schools, can fall apart and the small pieces can create a choking hazard

W.A.T.C.H. said children in Texas and Oregon have been taken to hospitals recently after choking on fidget spinner pieces.

W.A.T.C.H. President Joan Siff says just because a toy is popular does not mean it is safe.

The group also warned about the fire dangers posed by lithium batteries in hoverboards; the potential for blunt force injuries from plastic weapons based on superhero movies; and impact injuries from non-motorized scooters.

