Former RIPTA employee arrested for stealing fares

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A former RIPTA bus operator has been arrested after an internal investigation revealed that he stole fares.

Michael A. Campopiano, of Cranston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Embezzlement and Fraudulent Conversion and Unlawful Appropriation.

According to RIPTA, over 100 hours of video captured in May revealed overwhelming evidence that Campopiano was stealing fares.

Campopiano had been an employee since 1997.

“RIPTA fully investigates any allegations of wrongdoing in the workplace, and illegal and dishonest behavior will not be tolerated,” said Ray Studley, Chief Executive Officer of RIPTA.

“We thank the Providence Police for acting quickly on this matter. We also remind the public that RIPTA employs approximately 800 people and the illegal and dishonest conduct by this former employee is an affront to all RIPTA employees who perform their duties with pride and trustworthiness. We will not allow this to diminish the good work done by RIPTA employees every day.”

