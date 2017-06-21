High court overturns murder conviction in triple slaying - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

High court overturns murder conviction in triple slaying

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Rhode Island's highest court has overturned the conviction of a 21-year-old man serving two consecutive life sentences for a 2012 triple slaying at a housing complex.

Authorities allege the then-16-year-old Quandell Husband had plotted with three others to rob a marijuana dealer at a Providence apartment. Shemeeka Barros, her boyfriend Michael Martin, who was the primary target, and their friend Damien Colon were fatally shot.

Husband was convicted of three murder counts in 2014.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday found that the Superior Court judge abused his discretion by allowing the jury to consider ``enormously prejudicial'' evidence that shouldn't have been admitted at the trial.

The case has been sent back to Superior Court.

The attorney general's office says the state is prepared to move forward and retry the case.

