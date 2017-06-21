Coventry Police rescue escaped pigs - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry Police rescue escaped pigs

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Animal control officers wrangled two escaped pigs Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Coventry Police Department Facebook Page, animal control officers tracked down two pigs that had escaped from a farm on Bowen Hill Road.

After being alerted by a bus driver, the responding officer with assistance of a neighbor, the pigs were safely taken home.

