Coventry Police rescue escaped pigs

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Animal control officers wrangled two escaped pigs Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Coventry Police Department Facebook Page, animal control officers tracked down two pigs that had escaped from a farm on Bowen Hill Road.

After being alerted by a bus driver, the responding officer with assistance of a neighbor, the pigs were safely taken home.

