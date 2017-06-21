Angry email interrupts paid sick leave debate

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have investigated a threatening email sent to a state senator about her legislation that would guarantee paid sick days for private sector workers, but police don't plan on pressing charges.

The business owner whose email address was used for the message says it was hacked.

State Police Lt. Col. Joe Philbin said Wednesday that the email sent to Democratic state Sen. Maryellen Goodwin “didn't rise to the level of criminal charges.”

The profanity-laced email sent Tuesday said small business owners are “extremely close to violent opposition.”

The email came from an address belonging to Kevin Durfee, owner of George's of Galilee restaurant in Narragansett, but Durfee told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he didn't send it.

He says it's an old email address he doesn't use anymore.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017