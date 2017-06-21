Captain, Pilot placed on administrative leave after ferry crash in Hyannis

By: News Staff

HYANNIS, Mass. (WLNE) – The Steamship Authority has placed the Captain and Pilot of the M/V Iyanough high-speed ferry on administrative leave after the vessel struck a jetty as it entered Hyannis Harbor Friday night.

The ferry was on its last trip of the day from Nantucket when the accident occurred.

Fifteen people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for various injuries, and have all been treated and released.

Strong winds and choppy seas are being blamed for the grounding of the vessel.

Officials who responded to the Mayday call also stated that weather impacted medial evacuations and rescues.

Both the Captain and Pilot, who share over 60 years of combined experience, were in the wheelhouse at the time of the crash.

They both tested negative for alcohol in their systems at the time of the incident.

Drug test results have not yet been released.

There were 48 passengers, 6 crew members, and 3 food service workers on board at the time of the collision.

The Coast Guard is interviewing crew members to learn the exact cause of the crash.

The Steamship Authority is also conducting its own internal review.

“Based on an initial assessment of the damage to the Iyanough, the vessel is expected be out of service for 3-to-4 weeks,” said Wayne Lamson, General Manager of the Steamship Authority. “In order to accommodate our passengers traveling to and from Nantucket, we have leased a high-speed ferry for this week’s trips and are looking into alternatives for travel going forward. We will continue to accommodate passengers on our traditional ferries to minimize travel disruptions.”

