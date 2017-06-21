Barrington Fire Dept. seeks information on attempted arson - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Barrington Fire Dept. seeks information on attempted arson

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Barrington Police are seeking any information about an attempted arson that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to the Bay Spring Community Center located on Narragansett Ave., for the report of a fire around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, two individuals were seen running from the scene.

The investigation is active at this time, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrington Fire Department at: 401-437-3940.

No further information is available at this time. 

