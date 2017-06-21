Man seriously injured after being shot in Fall River

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot early Wednesday evening.

According to the Fall River Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Ludlow Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Several independent calls were also received, stating shots were heard in the area of Lamphor and Tucker Streets.

Authorities say upon arrival, a male victim was found shot in the back on the corner of Lamphor and Tucker; several shell casings were seen on the ground.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

