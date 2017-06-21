Man seriously injured after being shot in Fall River - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man seriously injured after being shot in Fall River

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot early Wednesday evening.

According to the Fall River Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Ludlow Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Several independent calls were also received, stating shots were heard in the area of Lamphor and Tucker Streets.  

Authorities say upon arrival, a male victim was found shot in the back on the corner of Lamphor and Tucker; several shell casings were seen on the ground.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.