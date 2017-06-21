RI House panel OKs domestic violence guns bill - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI House panel OKs domestic violence guns bill

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A proposal to take guns away from domestic abusers and people under domestic restraining orders is moving forward in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.              

The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday in favor of the legislation, passing it to the full House.              

The legislation would require people convicted of a crime of domestic violence, including misdemeanors, and anyone subject to a domestic abuse protective order to surrender any firearms they have and prohibit them from acquiring more.             

Domestic violence prevention advocates have said momentum has been building for passage of the bill this month after several years of debate. Tweaks have been made to address lawmakers' concerns.           

Guns rights groups have opposed the bill.             

A similar measure is pending in the state Senate.

