Mystic Aquarium hopes to perform necropsy on dead whale on Friday

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

JAMESTOWN, RI – You may smell it before you see it.

Five days after the 31-foot giant floated to shore, a humpback whale is still moving with the tide along the rocks at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown and the crowds have yet to die down. 

"It’s crazy how big it actually is!” one teen from Coventry told ABC6 News.  “It’s wild.”

Many snapped photos Wednesday afternoon, while others were seen showing little one's the carcass, up close. Almost everyone acknowledged the putrid odor smelled as far away as the parking lot.

Mystic Aquarium told ABC6 News earlier in the day that they plan to perform a necropsy on the whale as early as Friday.  Once that is complete, the Department of Environmental Management will assist in moving the remains back out to sea.

