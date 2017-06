Las Vegas, NV (AP) Boston forward Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for the fourth time.



Bergeron joins Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke four times.

Bergeron also claimed the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015.



He has been nominated for the Selke six straight times, joining Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk for the longest streak in the award's history.