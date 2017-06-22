Report Patriots Sign Former Jets LB David Harris - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Report Patriots Sign Former Jets LB David Harris

Posted: Updated:

By Kyle Hightower | AP 

BOSTON — A person familiar with the situation says the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a deal with former New York Jets linebacker David Harris.

The new two-year pact could be worth as much as $6.75 million, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not yet been announced.

Harris, a 2007 second-round pick from Michigan who has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in New York, was released earlier this month by the Jets in a series of offseason moves to cut high-priced veterans. He was the franchise’s second-leading tackler.

He now moves within the division to play for Bill Belichick, who has lauded Harris’ play in the past. It also gives the Patriots some veteran depth to pair with Dont’a Hightower.

