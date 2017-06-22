Ocean State Theatre representatives to meet with Attorney General

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After the abrupt closure of the Ocean State Theatre last month that led to some consumer complaints, representatives of the Warwick company will provide documents related to the closure with the Attorney Generals office Thursday.

The company was plagued with financial struggles in the past including thousands in back rent charges.

There have been many complaints that the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has taken up the case.

Court documents showed that the theatre’s landlord claimed the non-profit owed more than $860,000 in back rent. In fact, tax filings show in 2015 that the theater had over $2.2 million in debt.

All performances and summer camp programs were cancelled when the theatre abruptly closed.

On Thursday, the group must produce documents showing all money paid by consumers for events that will no longer be held because of the shutdown. In addition, they will need to show a financial statement of all revenue and expenses from this past year.

Recently, other theatres such as Trinity Rep and the Stadium Theater Performing Arts Centre said they will honor all voided tickets from the Ocean State Theatre at some of their shows.

