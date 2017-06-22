Woonsocket Woman fakes Cancer for GoFundMe Money

By: News Staff

NORTH SCITUATE, RI (WLNE) - Rhode Island State Police announced the arrest of a woman for false pretenses and fraudulence after faking cancer to get money from a GoFundMe Account.

Alicia Pierini, 35, of Woonsocket, lied to friends and family about having a cancerous brain tumor diagnosis. This spurred Pierini to create a GoFundMe page which generated a total of $28,000 of donations for medical expenses.

State Police was notified by a friend of Pierini that she is not actually diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Financial Crimes Unit’s investigated the fake money scheme which led to Perini’s arrest. Detectives revealed that she had not received any cancer treatment or had any appointments.

She was arraigned at the Sixth Division District in Providence Court Thursday Morning.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this conis asked to contact Financial Crimes Unit at 401-444-1201.

