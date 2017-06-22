Fall River Man Arrested After Forcing His Way Into Home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River Man Arrested After Forcing His Way Into Home

Posted: Updated:
Fournier Fournier

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – At approximately 3:50 P.M. on Wednesday afternoon, police responded to the corner of Wilcox and Wall Street for a reported suspicious male with a gun in his waistband.

When police arrived they found 32-year-old Joshua Fournier of Fall River with a BB-gun in his waistband, a large knife, and what appeared to be 28 grams of heroin.

Fournier was arrested by police.

Just prior to the incident, two women reported that they were followed by a man on foot matching the description of Fournier and was later identified as being him.

He approached the two women and forced his way into one of their homes. The friend of the home owner was allowed to leave.

While there he began to smoke narcotics which he offered to the home owner who refused the offer.

She then explained that she had to go pick up her daughter which he allowed her to do.

Once leaving the home the woman alerted the police of the incident.

Neither of the women were injured during the incident and Fournier is currently in police custody. Police are still investigating the incident.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

