Bridgewater State University puts on mock overdose for training

By: Chloe Leshner

Cleshner@abc6.com

@CleshnerABC6

As the opioid epidemic continues to grow, local EMTs and athletic trainers learn the skills they need to save lives. The folks at Bridgewater State University realized how massive this epidemic has become and it prompted them to team up with local police officers to get this done.

Bridgewater police and fire officials say they're using Narcan frequently to stop a drug overdose while its happening. They put on Thursday's training in hopes of getting as many people in the community trained on what to do in an emergency so that more lives can be saved.

First responders just did everything they can to save a man's life, giving him Narcan in the midst of an overdose. Except this situation on the BSU campus isn't real, it's just something first responders are becoming all too familiar with.



"There's been an increase in Massachusetts and the region in general and the students are from all over Massachusetts and Southeastern Massachusetts which is being hit pretty hard by the opioid epidemic," says Detective Sergeant Robert McEvoy with the Bridgewater State University Police.

The mock overdose put on by the university and local police and fire officials is to train the community on what to do during a crisis.



"You want as many people as possible to be trained for the awareness and to be trained with Narcan to be able to save lives," says McEvoy.

Right now, Bridgewater and campus police carry Narcan and say they're having to use it more and more. Not necessarily on campus, but the concern is in the surrounding areas.

On Thursday, dozens of people attended the exercise mainly directed at athletic trainers. Many who deal with injured athletes that get hooked on pain pills.



"You never know when there might be that one time where they combine things before practice or even during practice where they need something to get through and you need to be prepared for the best way to treat them," says Alan Segee, an athletic trainer in Providence.

Law enforcement also says that recently it's been taking more than just 1 dose of Narcan to stop an overdose because of everything that's being cut in with heroin.

