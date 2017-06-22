Alligator seized while police search local smoke shop - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Alligator seized while police search local smoke shop

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — A South Kingstown man was arrested for illegally selling marijuana from his business, and possessing a 5-foot-long alligator without the proper permits.

Richmond Police told ABC6 News Edward Hauser, 43, of Winchester Road, was charged with possession of marijuana (over one ounce) after a court-authorized search warrant lead to the seizure of 3.6 ounces of marijuana from the smoke shop called “Pass the Glass” on Kingstown Road, in Wyoming.

During the search on Thursday, June 8th, officers also located an alligator that was being housed in a makeshift tank on the second floor of the business. Hauser, authorities say, did not possess the required permits to house the reptile.

Officials from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) responded to retrieve the reptile, and brought it to a pet shop in Johnston for proper care and housing.

Hauser is scheduled to appear in 4th District Court on June 29th, 2017 for arraignment.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.