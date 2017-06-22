Providence-Newport ferry remains closed after weekend crash

By:The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence-to-Newport ferry will remain closed through Friday after it crashed into a buoy last weekend while trying to avoid another boat.

SeaStreak says it hopes to resume service Saturday, a week after the crash that knocked it out of service.

The ferry was sent to New York for repairs, after it was damaged during a journey from Narragansett to Providence on June 17. There has been no ferry service since then.

The crash happened on the second day of the season.

The hour-long route across Narragansett Bay was so popular during its inaugural season last year that state officials are offering more trips this year, as well as a joint-ticketing agreement with Amtrak that lets passengers buy train and ferry tickets at the same time.

