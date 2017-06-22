State budget debate well underway

By: Samantha Fenlon

Email: sfenlon@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Debate is underway on Rhode Island's proposed $9.2 billion budget.

As of 7:00 p.m., 12 of 15 budget articles had been passed on the House floor. Among those passed the article containing the Governor's scaled back free tuition plan and the Speaker's plan to phase out the car tax.

Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi spoke in place of the Speaker before the budget debate got underway.

"It's a good budget and I'm proud of it," said Shekarchi.

The revised college plan includes two free years of tuition at CCRI for Rhode Islanders with some restrictions, including a minimum GPA and some residency requirements.

Though it's not the plan the Governor initially had hoped for, she told ABC6 News earlier Thursday afternoon she is pleased.

"We have to be realistic. We have to be responsible with our money and realistic and so I'm just thrilled that we are launching the program," said Governor Gina Raimondo.

The Speaker’s plan would phase out the car tax over the next 6 years costing $26 million in this year’s budget.

Speaker Mattiello says if this budget is not done being debated at 10:00 p.m., he will cut things off and resume on Friday.

The budget is for the fiscal year beginning in July.

Follow Samantha Fenlon on Twitter: @SFenlonABC6 for the latest updates!

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017