PawSox Run Over by RailRiders in Road Trip Opener

PawSox news release...

MOOSIC, Penn. — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre exploded for seven runs in the second inning and never looked back in an 11-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Thursday night at PNC Field.

The RailRiders (44-28) collected 13 hits, including four home runs, to cruise in the opener of the four-game set with the PawSox (34-36), who were limited to just four hits and have now lost seven consecutive games.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Chance Adams (W, 5-2), the Yankees’ fifth-round pick in 2015, didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning and ended up firing six innings of one-hit, scoreless ball with eight strikeouts.

PawSox starter Kyle Kendrick (L, 2-4) allowed 10 runs (all earned) on 11 hits, including four long balls, in his five innings. Right-hander Kyle Martin ceded only one run in three innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck first in the bottom of the second when right fielder Jake Cave lifted a solo home run to right field. Later in the inning, with runners at second and third, catcher Eddy Rodriguez ripped an RBI single to third to make it 2-0. Designated hitter Tyler Austin then yanked a three-run double into the corner to stretch the advantage to 5-0. First baseman Ji-Man Choi followed with a two-run blast to right field.

With two outs in the fourth, Austin launched a solo homer to center, extending the lead to 8-0.

In the fifth, RailRiders second baseman Cito Culver drilled a two-run shot to center.

PawSox catcher Dan Butler ripped a double into the right-field corner for Pawtucket’s first hit of the ballgame to lead off the sixth. The PawSox then climbed on the board in the seventh when center fielder Brian Bogusevic pulled a solo home run — his fourth of the season — to right to trim the deficit to 10-1.

The RailRiders got the run back and restored the lead to 11-1 on an RBI double from left fielder Mark Payton in the seventh.

Pawtucket continues its four-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket left-hander Henry Owens (4-4, 3.60) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders lefty Caleb Smith (5-0, 2.44).