By Ken Bell

Former PC Friars star Kris Dunn has a new address. Dunn was involved in a blockbuster trade on draft night, part of a deal between the Timberwolves and Bulls sending Chicago star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

Dunn saw limited playing time in his rookie year with the Timberwolves. He looks for a fresh start in Chicago. The Timberwolves also send Zach LaVine and 7th pick Lauri Markkanen to Chicago. Minnesota gets Jimmy Butler and the 16th pick, Justin Patton from Creighton.