ABC6 Honors: Army veteran who came back from death to live life to the fullest

DIGHTON, MA (ABC6-WLNE) – Greg Reynolds should not be alive. But he feels so fortunate that he got a second chance that he has dedicated his life to motivating others.

Greg was a Staff Sergeant in the Army and survived 15 months in Iraq from 2003 to 2004.

When he was preparing for a second tour, he was on a motorcycle ride in Rhode Island with his buddies when everything changed in an instant.Greg collided with a truck.

He woke up from a coma six weeks later.

“In three seconds I went from being in control of my life to fighting for my life,” said Greg.

Doctors said it was a miracle he lived. He had broken bones all over his body, a traumatic brain injury, and his arm had been removed above the shoulder.

Feeling broken, both physically and emotionally, Greg wanted to give up. His family and friends helped him find the will to live.

“I didn't survive war to come back and die stateside from a reckless driver. And I clearly think that my time wasn't up,” said Greg. “I had a lot more to do.”

Greg is now a motivational speaker and he works with children who are also missing a limb.

He also travels the country with the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST).

It’s made up of military veterans who are missing at least one limb.

They travel the country and play able-bodied teams. They win 70% of the time.

The WWAST played a tournament in Cranston at the beginning of June. All of the bat boys and bat girls were kids who have limb-loss.

“A limited mindset creates limited possibilities. But if you open up your mindset, which happens when these kids see us play, the sky is the limit,” said Greg.

