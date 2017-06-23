Boston renames street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston has renamed a street in honor of retired Red Sox player David Ortiz.

Mayor Marty Walsh called the man known as Big Papi a “legend on and off the field” at the ceremony Thursday to rename the street formerly known as Yawkey Way Extension, near Fenway Park to David Ortiz Drive.

Ortiz called it an honor because “this city means a lot to me - this city got me to where I am.”

Ortiz retired last season after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston.

The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004.

A bridge near Fenway Park is already named for Ortiz. The Red Sox are scheduled to retire his No. 34 on Friday.

