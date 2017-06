By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Sears inside the Rhode Island Mall is the latest location to close.

According to Business Insider, the Bald Hill Road store is one of 20 new store closures that was announced Thursday.

Sears is expected to shutdown by mid-September.

The chain, which has struggled to compete with online retailers, closed 150 stores in January with an additional 65 shutting down two weeks ago.

