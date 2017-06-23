Stuffed animal saves two-year-old boy

By: News Staff

CHELSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A two-year-old Chelsea, Massachusetts boy is holding his stuffed cow extra tight after it saved his life.

According to officials, the boy fell from a second story window, but walked away with only a few bumps and bruises.

Firefighters say that was because the stuffed cow was able to break his fall.

The boy’s uncle says the two-year-old takes the cow everywhere with him.

“It’s a good distance, and luckily for him, the stuffed animal did absorb most of the impact, otherwise he would have had some serious injuries,” said John Quartieri from the Chelsea Fire Department.

“I don’t think I’m lucky. I think I’m blessed from the Lord. It’s a big blessing,” said the boy’s great uncle, Luis Estrada.

The boy spent the night in the hospital and returned home Thursday.

