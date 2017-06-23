Bristol DA appeals vacated Hernandez murder conviction - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bristol DA appeals vacated Hernandez murder conviction

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney appealed the decision to vacate Hernandez’s murder conviction in the death of Odin Lloyd.

After the former New England Patriot committed suicide in prison, a superior court judge vacated the conviction as his appeal had not been heard before his death.

During Friday’s filing to the state’s highest court, the DA asked to address what it calls an “antiquated rule, which does not serve the public’s interest.”

Hernandez hanged himself in prison just days after he was found not guilty for the shooting deaths of two men in Boston.

He was serving a life sentence without parole for the Lloyd murder.

