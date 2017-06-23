Woman arrested for punching elderly woman, kicking officer

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Thursday evening after she allegedly punched a 64-year-old woman for not letting her use her cell phone.

New Bedford Police say 31-year-old Jennifer Correia was arrested in the area of the King Village apartment complex on Cottage Street after Correia was not given permission to use the victim’s phone.

The 64-year-old did not require medical attention.

Correia, police say, appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, and is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years old.

In addition, Correia was arrested earlier in the week for kicking a police officer who was attempting to place her into protective custody Tuesday night.

No further information is available at this time.

