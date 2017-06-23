Woman arrested for punching elderly woman, kicking officer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman arrested for punching elderly woman, kicking officer

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Thursday evening after she allegedly punched a 64-year-old woman for not letting her use her cell phone.

New Bedford Police say 31-year-old Jennifer Correia was arrested in the area of the King Village apartment complex on Cottage Street after Correia was not given permission to use the victim’s phone.

The 64-year-old did not require medical attention.

Correia, police say, appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, and is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years old.

In addition, Correia was arrested earlier in the week for kicking a police officer who was attempting to place her into protective custody Tuesday night.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.