High bacteria counts closes Oakland Beach for swimming

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommended closing Oakland Beach for swimming Friday afternoon due to high bacteria counts.

Authorities noted Conimicut Point Beach, also in Warwick, remains closed.



“When a beach closure is recommended, water quality analysis is conducted by RIDOH's laboratory or a state-certified laboratory,” said a release obtained by ABC6 News. “The status of a beach may change daily.”

For the most up-to-date beach information, you can call the RIDOH at: 401-222-2751, or check online here.

