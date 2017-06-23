High bacteria counts closes Oakland Beach for swimming - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

High bacteria counts closes Oakland Beach for swimming

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommended closing Oakland Beach for swimming Friday afternoon due to high bacteria counts.

Authorities noted Conimicut Point Beach, also in Warwick, remains closed. 

“When a beach closure is recommended, water quality analysis is conducted by RIDOH's laboratory or a state-certified laboratory,” said a release obtained by ABC6 News. “The status of a beach may change daily.”

For the most up-to-date beach information, you can call the RIDOH at: 401-222-2751, or check online here.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

