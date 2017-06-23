Attorney General's Office employee arrested for deleting criminal records

By Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – A Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) employee working at the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office was arrested Friday morning for tampering with data.

Shanice In, 41, of Cranston faced a judge on three charges, including on count of unlawful access to computer for fraudulent purposes, one count of intentional access, alteration, damage or destruction, and one count of computer trespass. The first two charges are felonies.

According to the Attorney Generals Office, In was an employee for 8 months. Court documents reveal she deleted criminal record for two people in a state and national database. One of the men was Scott McMahon. The two were allegedly dating. The other man is named as James Hodges. Both have extensive criminal histories.

The affidavit states that In deleted a pending domestic abuse complaint against McMahon. Ironically, it also reveals that In was the one who filed the complaint.

In was allegedly caught on surveillance video using her account and SSI to delete the criminal records.

The Attorney General’s office contacted Providence Police on Thursday about the data tampering.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Kilmartin released the following statement:

“It is very upsetting and troubling to learn that an employee has engaged in this alleged criminal behavior. Our employees take great pride in the work they perform each day in serving and protecting the public. While this is an isolated incident, I want the public to be assured that the alleged actions of this employee will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted accordingly,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

In was released on $25,000 bail, personal recognizance. ABC6 did go to her house Friday night for a comment, but no one answered.