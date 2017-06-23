Homeless man arrested for stabbing, found hiding in bedroom - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Homeless man arrested for stabbing, found hiding in bedroom

Albert Parenteau. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department Albert Parenteau. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Police arrested a homeless man early Friday evening, who was wanted in connection to a stabbing on Thursday.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Albert Parenteau, with no known address, after a tip came in saying he was spotted on High Street around 6:15 p.m.

Parenteau was wanted for the stabbing incident on Thursday that also took place on High Street.

Once the tip was received, officers responded to the area and surrounded a nearby residence occupied by a female family member of Parenteau.

The unidentified family member, ABC6 News learned, has a no contact order against Parenteau from an earlier domestic assault case.

She was contacted by phone after multiple attempts, and once on the phone she sounded nervous, telling officers that Parenteau was not inside her home. 

Officers asked for her to meet them at the door for her safety to prove she was safe.

After she stated she would, she did not open the door and would not answer the phone, even though officers outside heard it ringing.  

“Fearing that the female resident was in danger and exigent circumstances were present, officers forced entry into the residence where they found Parenteau hiding in a bedroom,” said the East Providence Fire Department.

Police added he was taken into custody without incident.

Parenteau is facing the following charges:

  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Felony Violation of a No Contact Order (2 counts)
  • Superior Court Bench Warrant for Failing to Appear for Arraignment, on a Bail Violation, for a Domestic Strangulation Charge.

