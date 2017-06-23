Revs Blanked by Toronto FC

Revs news release...

TORONTO – The New England Revolution (5-7-5; 20 pts.) fell to Toronto FC (10-2-5; 35 pts.), 2-0, at BMO Field on Friday evening.

Toronto FC defender Drew Moor and forward Sebastian Giovinco scored in the 11th and 90+6th minutes, respectively, to give the Reds three points in tonight's contest. While New England managed to outshoot Toronto, 12-9, including a mark of 6-3 in the second half, a goal proved to be elusive for the Revs.

In tonight's match, Andrew Farrell made his first career start at left back. In his first 143 starts in MLS regular season play, Farrell started at either right back or center back.

New England returns to action on June 28, when it hosts D.C. United in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Harvard University's Jordan Field. The Revolution return to MLS play four days later on July 2, when the club travels to Talen Energy Stadium for a nationally televised contest against the Philadelphia Union. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FS1.