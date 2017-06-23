Revs Blanked by Toronto FC - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Revs Blanked by Toronto FC

Posted: Updated:

Revs news release...

TORONTO – The New England Revolution (5-7-5; 20 pts.) fell to Toronto FC (10-2-5; 35 pts.), 2-0, at BMO Field on Friday evening.

Toronto FC defender Drew Moor and forward Sebastian Giovinco scored in the 11th and 90+6th minutes, respectively, to give the Reds three points in tonight's contest. While New England managed to outshoot Toronto, 12-9, including a mark of 6-3 in the second half, a goal proved to be elusive for the Revs.

In tonight's match, Andrew Farrell made his first career start at left back. In his first 143 starts in MLS regular season play, Farrell started at either right back or center back.

New England returns to action on June 28, when it hosts D.C. United in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Harvard University's Jordan Field. The Revolution return to MLS play four days later on July 2, when the club travels to Talen Energy Stadium for a nationally televised contest against the Philadelphia Union. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.