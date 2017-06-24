PawSox Pitchers Walk 10 in Loss to RailRiders

PawSox news release...

MOOSIC, Penn. — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used a pair of productive innings to topple the Pawtucket Red Sox, 9-2, on Friday night at PNC Field.

PawSox (34-37) pitchers matched a season high with 10 walks, and the RailRiders (45-28) scored four in the second and five in the sixth to win their second game in as many nights at the start of the four-game series. Pawtucket has now lost eight consecutive games.

PawSox starter Henry Owens (L, 4-5) allowed four runs on eight walks and three hits with three strikeouts in four innings. In his first Triple-A outing since making his MLB debut with the Red Sox, reliever Austin Maddox ceded four runs on four hits in 1.2 innings. Fellow right-hander Noe Ramirez surrendered a run in 2.1 strong innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Caleb Smith (W, 6-0) spun six innings, only gave up an unearned run and punched out six without walking a PawSox hitter.

Scranton loaded the bases on three walks in the second and grabbed the first run on an RBI ground ball to first from leadoff man Tyler Wade. Owens then walked the next two he faced, making it 2-0 RailRiders. Cleanup man Ji-Man Choi followed with a two-run single to right.

In the fifth, Pawtucket second baseman Heiker Meneses reached second on an infield single and an error before scoring on an RBI single up the middle from designated hitter Tim Roberson.

RailRiders right fielder Tyler Austin smacked an RBI double in the sixth to stretch the lead to 5-1. Left fielder Clint Frazier then added an RBI triple, and designated hitter Jake Cave ripped an RBI single to make it 7-1 and chase Maddox. The first batter Ramirez faced, shortstop Cito Culver, clubbed a two-run blast to left.

PawSox third baseman Matt Dominguez roped a sacrifice fly to left in the ninth to score left fielder Bryce Brentz and trim the gap to 9-2.

Pawtucket continues its four-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket left-hander Edgar Olmos (3-2, 2.09) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders righty Brady Lail (4-2, 4.78). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with PawSox Insider at 5:05 p.m.

Following the eight-game road trip, the PawSox return home June 30-July 3 (Friday-Monday) to McCoy Stadium.