Bruins Select Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen with 18th Pick of the - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bruins Select Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen with 18th Pick of the First Round

Posted: Updated:

Bruins news release...

CHICAGO - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced June 23, that the Boston Bruins have selected defenseman Urho Vaakanainen in the first round (18th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Vaakanainen, 18, spent his 2016-17 season with JYP of SM-Liiga where he appeared in 41 games, tallying two goals and four assists along with a plus/minus rating of plus-five. He spent the 2015-16 season with Blues of SM-Liiga, scoring a goal and five assists in 25 games.

The Jyvaskylai, Finland native represented Finland during the 2017 World Junior Championship, scoring a goal in six games.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defenseman also represented Finland at the 2017 U-18 World Championship, where he registered three goals and three assists in five games en route to a silver medal.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.