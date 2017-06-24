Gov. Raimondo signs law streamlining solar panel permits

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed legislation designed to make it easier for people to install rooftop solar panels.

The Democratic governor this week signed into law a proposal that creates a statewide solar permitting process. Towns and cities will have to start using the new permit applications in January.

The state Office of Energy Resources had recommended streamlining a process that can vary by municipality. It said a statewide permit will provide predictability of costs and reduce the amount of time installers spend acquiring permits.

Installers have had to get separate electrical and building permits regardless of a solar project's size. The cost of solar equipment has dropped over the past decade but the energy agency says that "soft" costs, such as permitting and interconnection, have remained high.

