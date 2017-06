By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A 46-year-old man was hit by blue Honda CRV early Saturday morning at approximately 1:11 a.m.

The man was struck outside of the Bukana Sports Bar on Plainfield Street.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Honda fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police are not releasing his name at this time.

