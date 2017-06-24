Providence police arrest two gun traffickers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence police arrest two gun traffickers

Alex Cuevas-Polanco Alex Cuevas-Polanco
Brian Luna Brian Luna

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested after guns and drugs were seized in Providence.

According officials, 21-year-old Brian Luna and 19-year-old Alex Cuevas-Polanco were under arrest after being accused of trafficking guns to street gangs in South Providence.

Six guns were taken along with ammunition, empty magazines, and bags of marijuana and cocaine.

Police say Luna and Cuevas-Polanco face multiple charges including two counts of carrying a firearm without a license. They were arraigned on Wednesday at Providence District Court.

