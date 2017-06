By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year.

Police say 34-year-old Matthew Scott Muirhead, who was shot earlier this month, has died from his injuries.

Muirhead was shot on the corner of Broad and Sumter Streets back on June 11th.

Police are still searching for suspects.

