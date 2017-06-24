Rhode Islanders march to show support for President Trump

By: Chloe Leshner

Cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

Rhode Islanders show their support for President Trump along with recent marches that have been held nationwide. The woman who organized the march in Warwick today says its the negativity surrounding President Trump that inspired her to gather others to show their support

Colleen Pinelli leads the charge, guiding a group of President Trump supporters chanting "USA" down Shore Avenue in Warwick. The march is to show the community they're proud of our President.

"If he fails, America fails," says Pinelli.

The Warwick resident used to be a part of the Democratic party. That changed during Trump's campaign.



"He believes in the American way. You have to work, work and prosper and make your life good do not live off the government," says Pinelli.

In a blue state, they know not all of the cars passing by agree with them but say it's the negativity surrounding the Trump administration that makes showing their support even more important



"We're letting people know that they are Republicans in Rhode Island that are concerned about what's going on," says Richard DeLuca of Warwick.

Pinelli says the march was to promote a message of unity during a negative political climate.

"We need to stop fighting. We need to come together. We are all Americans," she says.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017