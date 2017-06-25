One person stabbed at Federal Hill festival

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – As the Federal Hill Summer Festival wrapped up Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was stabbed on Atwells Avenue.

Police say the stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Messenger Street, nearby Rock & Rye Pub and the stage where live entertainment had just finished up for the second night of the three-day-long festival.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with a puncture wood. His condition has not yet been released, and no arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

