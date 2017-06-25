One person stabbed at Federal Hill festival - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

One person stabbed at Federal Hill festival

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – As the Federal Hill Summer Festival wrapped up Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was stabbed on Atwells Avenue.

Police say the stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Messenger Street, nearby Rock & Rye Pub and the stage where live entertainment had just finished up for the second night of the three-day-long festival.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with a puncture wood. His condition has not yet been released, and no arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.