Four beaches closed due to high bacteria counts

Four beaches closed due to high bacteria counts

By: News Staff

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — After the closing of Oakland Beach on Friday, officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommended closing two more Rhode Island beaches for swimming Sunday afternoon due to high bacteria counts.

RIDOH recommended that Warren Town Beach and King Park Beach in Newport be closed Sunday afternoon.

Conimicut Point Beach and Oakland Beach in Warwick remain closed.

“When a beach closure is recommended, water quality analysis is conducted by RIDOH's laboratory or a state-certified laboratory,” said a release obtained by ABC6 News. “The status of a beach may change daily.”

For the most up-to-date beach information, you can call the RIDOH at: 401-222-2751, or check online here.

