Four arrested in connection with armed breaking and entering

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) -- Police arrested four suspects who allegedly fled the scene of an armed breaking and entering that happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at Pires Street in Wareham.

According to a press release, a homeowner alerted police that he noticed unknown persons inside his home on the home security system. No one was home at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, two officers entered the home and heard crashing noises, then saw three males jump out of a window and run from the property. Officers also encountered a female sitting in a parked car near Pires Street, who also fled the scene.

Officers apprehended one of the males on nearby Oakdale Street, as he attempted to hide. While the male was being placed into custody, Officer Mike Phinney and his K-9, "Rolf" tracked the two males a quarter mile from the residence to the area of the Narrows Restaurant. Two more officers then learned that the two remaining male suspects were inside the restaurant.

The two male suspects then ran out the back door of Narrows Restaurant, but were quickly apprehended along the nearby shore by the K-9 unit.

The female suspect was apprehended a short time later while walking "shoeless and disheveled" on Indian Neck Road.

Officers found two firearms in the trunk of the vehicle the female allegedly fled from.

Alan Tieu, 23, of Fall River, Keylin Hall, 24, of Brockton, Toan Nguyen, 25, of Dorchester, and Yolanda Graustuck, 28, of Dorchester, are being held without bail at Wareham Police Department. They will be arraigned at Wareham 4th District Court on Monday for charges of breaking and entering in the daytime, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm with 2 prior violent crime convictions, possession of a firearm without a license and resisting arrest.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017