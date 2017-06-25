PawSox Late Rally Falls Short In Loss At Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

MOOSIC, Penn. — The Pawtucket Red Sox scored six runs — all with two outs — in the ninth inning but couldn’t complete the remarkable comeback, falling to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field in the series finale.

Thanks in large part to a six-run sixth inning, the RailRiders (46-29) held a seemingly sturdy 10-3 lead entering the ninth. The PawSox (35-38), however, loaded the bases with two outs, worked a walk and received a two-run single from Brian Bogusevic and a three-run shot from Bryce Brentz — only to lose by one, as the RailRiders survived to secure their third win in the four-game series.

Pawtucket left fielder Ryan Court (2-for-4, R, BB, 3 RBI) provided the bulk of the initial production for the PawSox offense. Brentz (2-for-5, 4 RBI) and third baseman Matt Dominguez (2-for-3, 2 R, BB) also notched multi-hit days.

PawSox starter Jalen Beeks (L, 2-3) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings, and right-hander Marcus Walden ceded five runs in the sixth while only recording one out. Righty Ty Buttrey struck out three in two solid innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Bryan Mitchell (W, 1-2) stacked up nine strikeouts without a walk and yielded only two runs in six innings. The hard-throwing righty retired the last 10 batters he faced and struck out the final four to end his afternoon. Righty Matt Wotherspoon (S, 1) extinguished the fire in the ninth and recorded the final out.

The RailRiders struck first when third baseman Miguel Andujar lined a two-run rocket to left — his first Triple-A home run — in the second inning.

Pawtucket responded in the third when Court ripped a two-out, two-strike single to right field to score a pair and tie the game, 2-2.

Scranton reclaimed the lead, 3-2, in the home half of the third, as rehabbing Yankees outfielder and former Red Sox center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury reeled in leadoff man Tyler Wade with a ground-rule double to right-center.

The RailRiders tacked on insurance in the sixth on six hits and two Pawtucket errors. No. 9 hitter Eddy Rodriguez and Ellsbury each poked RBI singles to right to plate a pair. After Brandon Workman replaced Walden, RailRiders center fielder Dustin Fowler greeted the right-hander with a two-run single up the middle. Ellsbury then scored on an error, and top prospect Clint Frazier rolled a base knock up the middle to make it 9-2.

In the seventh, Scranton second baseman Donovan Solano singled up the middle to add another run.

Brentz lofted a ball to right in the eighth, and Frazier misplayed it, allowing Court to score from second and trim the gap to 10-3.

Pawtucket later loaded the bases in the ninth, and Court worked a walk to make it 10-4. Bogusevic then bounced a two-run single down the third-base line, setting the stage for Brentz, who blasted a three-run shot to left-center, cutting the deficit to 10-9.

Pawtucket now continues the road trip and starts a four-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Monday at 7:05 p.m. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.

