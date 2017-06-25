Second Inning Spoils Fister Debut In Red Sox Loss - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Second Inning Spoils Fister Debut In Red Sox Loss

Posted: Updated:

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Parker Bridwell pitched a solid 6 2/3 innings and Los Angeles scored three runs after its challenge overturned an inning-ending double play in the second, leading the Angels to a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

        Ben Revere had three singles and Kaleb Cowart drove in two runs for Los Angeles, which won two of three against the Red Sox for its fifth series win in the last six.

        Doug Fister (0-1) lost his Red Sox debut, giving up three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. He was signed by Boston on Friday after being released by the Angels.

        Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost their second straight at Fenway Park after winning 10 of the previous 12.

        Bridwell (2-0) gave up two runs and seven hits, striking out four without issuing a walk. Yusmeiro Petit pitched two scoreless innings for his first save.

        AP-WF-06-25-17 2127GMT
 

